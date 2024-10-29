Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Relief Therapeutics Announces Publication of Plain Language Summary on PKU GOLIKE

29.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Relief Therapeutics Announces Publication of Plain Language Summary on PKU GOLIKE GENEVA (OCT. 29, 2024) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF ,

RLFTY ) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, announced the publication of a Plain Language Summary in Future Rare Diseases highlighting findings on PKU GOLIKE® for phenylketonuria (PKU) management. Titled“The Benefits of a Prolonged-Release Protein Substitute with Similarities to Natural Proteins as a Treatment for Phenylketonuria,” the summary was co-authored by PKU specialists with insights from patient associations, translating complex clinical insights for a broad audience. The article is available here . Summarizing findings previously published in Nutrients, this Plain Language Summary presents results from a clinical study comparing PKU GOLIKE®, Relief's prolonged-release amino acid mix, with a standard amino acid formulation. The results showed that while both mixtures provide the same total amino acid levels, PKU GOLIKE® offers a more natural absorption pattern, closely resembling the release of proteins from whole foods. This sustained absorption benefits individuals with PKU who rely on stable amino acid intake for metabolic balance. Plain Language Summaries play an important role in bridging the gap between scientific research and public understanding. By enhancing public comprehension of complex studies, these summaries raise awareness of a study's impact and promote the active involvement of patients and caregivers.“Our core value as a rare disease pharma company is patient centricity, putting patients at the heart of drug development,” said Patrizia Marzorati, Head of Medical Affairs at Relief.“Creating accessible information and resources that meet patient needs is one of our strategies to foster inclusion. By helping patients and caregivers understand scientific information, we aim to support both compliance and acceptance of dietary management in PKU.” ABOUT PKU GOLIKE®

PKU GOLIKE products are Foods for Special Medical Purposes (FSMPs) for the dietary management of PKU in children and adults. Developed with Relief's proprietary, patent-protected Physiomimic TechnologyTM drug delivery platform, PKU GOLIKE products are the first prolonged-release amino acid FSMPs, characterized by a special coating that ensures physiological absorption of the amino acids mirroring that of natural proteins, while also masking the unpleasant taste and odor typically associated with amino acids. PKU GOLIKE products are marketed in the U.S. by Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. under an exclusive license and supply agreement with Relief, in key European markets by Relief, and in select countries worldwide through licensing and distribution partners. ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety, and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief's portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, proprietary, globally patented TEHCLOTM and PhysiomimicTM platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas: rare skin diseases, rare metabolic disorders, and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit . CONTACT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, including its ability to achieve its corporate, development and commercial goals, and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Relief to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors, including those described in Relief's filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Relief. Copies of Relief's filings with the

