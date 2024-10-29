VIB Vermögen AG: Merger Of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG Into VIB Vermögen AG Successfully Completed

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Merger

VIB Vermögen AG: Merger of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG into VIB Vermögen AG successfully completed

29.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG: Merger of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG into VIB Vermögen AG successfully completed

Merger of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG into VIB Vermögen AG became effective on October 7, 2024

All of BBI's assets have been transferred to VIB Shares held by minority shareholders of BBI were transferred to VIB in return for appropriate cash compensation Neuburg/Donau, October 29, 2024. VIB Vermögen AG (" VIB ") has successfully completed the merger with BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG (" BBI "). The resolution to merge was passed by the Annual General Meeting of BBI on August 13, 2024. The Annual General Meeting of VIB approved the merger on August 14, 2024. With the final entry of the transaction in the commercial register of VIB on October 7, 2024, it has now become effective. Dirk Oehme, CEO of VIB, comments: "The completed merger significantly optimizes our group structure and generates cost synergies. It is therefore a further milestone in the implementation of our corporate strategy with the aim of further expanding VIB's leading position as an expert in logistics and office real estate." The assets of BBI were transferred in their entirety to VIB as part of the completed merger. The shares of the minority shareholders of BBI were transferred to VIB in return for appropriate cash compensation. Prior to the merger, VIB already held 94.88% of BBI's share capital and was therefore the majority shareholder of BBI.

Contact us VIB Vermögen AG Investor Relations: Tilly Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Danau Phone: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961 E-mail: ...



About VIB Vermögen AG VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial real estate, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on real estate in the logistics, light industrial and office asset classes. VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also includes the complete spectrum of in-house developments and redensification as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let, and on the other hand it develops new properties from scratch in order to incorporate them into its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive real estate management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets. More information at



29.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: VIB Vermögen AG Tilly-Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Donau Germany Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 961 Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1961 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0 WKN: A2YPDD Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2017543



End of News EQS News Service