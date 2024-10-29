Egypt Will Not Compromise On Water Rights: Abdelatty

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt will not compromise on its water rights, Foreign Badr Abdelatty said during a joint press with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Saturday.

“Water is an existential issue for Egypt,” Abdelatty said, adding that the country will not relinquish its rights. He emphasised the importance of safeguarding these rights.

The press conference covered a range of topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, regional security, and bilateral relations between Egypt and Ukraine.

Abdelatty highlighted that Egypt is Ukraine's top trading partner in Africa and the Middle East, and predicted that bilateral trade between the two countries would reach $2 billion by the end of the year. He emphasised the importance of ongoing Ukrainian wheat and oil exports to Egypt and discussed the possibility of establishing a logistics centre for grains in the Suez Canal region.

Abdelatty condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in the region, stating that the two countries discussed regional issues, including the dire situation in the Middle East. He stressed Egypt's condemnation of any form of escalation that could lead to a full-scale war in the region, reiterating the need to stop the aggression against Gaza and facilitate the delivery of aid to the region. He also emphasised the need to end Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Regarding the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's call for a politically acceptable solution to the crisis and noted Egypt's commitment to addressing the situation of Egyptian students in Ukraine and providing them with support.

Abdelatty also spoke about the dangers of escalating tensions in the Middle East due to ongoing Israeli aggression in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Lebanon. He emphasised the importance of preventing further escalation and highlighted that ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for preventing further escalation.

The Foreign Minister discussed the situation in the Red Sea region with Sybiha, emphasising the dangers of escalating tensions there and their detrimental effects on Egyptian trade and the economy. They addressed Egypt's dedicated efforts to collaborate with Qatar and the United States to facilitate a ceasefire, secure the release of hostages and prisoners, and ensure unhindered access to humanitarian and medical aid for the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers also explored a range of regional issues, including the situations in Sudan, Libya, and Syria. Abdelatty discussed the existential issue of water security for Egypt, reiterating that Egypt will not compromise on its water rights and the importance of adhering to international law governing the Nile River as a transboundary international waterway.

He also discussed the developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis with his Ukrainian counterpart, reaffirming Egypt's clear and consistent position, which prioritises respect for international law, principles enshrined in the UN Charter, and the sovereignty of states.



