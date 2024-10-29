Construction Of The Jintang Undersea Tunnel For The Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway Begins“Journey Under The Sea

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Authors: Fang Zhibin, Zhou Jun

On October 22, at a depth of 42 meters below sea level on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang Undersea Tunnel for the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway, the“Dinghai” shield tunneling machine successfully crossed the sea dike, marking the transition from land excavation to marine construction. This milestone signifies the start of the“journey under the sea” for this undersea high-speed rail tunnel.







The Jintang Undersea Tunnel is a key project of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway, extending 16.18 kilometers from Beilun District in Ningbo to Jintang Town in Zhoushan, with 11.21 kilometers constructed using the shield tunneling method. Currently, the sea dike that the“Dinghai” machine has crossed has achieved a“zero settlement” goal, advancing at an average speed of 16 meters per day.







The Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway project has a total length of 76.4 kilometers and is designed for a speed of 250 kilometers per hour. Once operational, this project will significantly contribute to the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and enhance the level of openness to the outside world.