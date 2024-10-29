Interdigital Signs License Agreement With OPPO Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, and AI research and development company, today announced that it has signed a new license agreement with OPPO Group. The agreement covers OPPO, realme and OnePlus branded mobile devices worldwide.

As part of the agreement, both parties have agreed to dismiss all pending litigations between them.

“In an increasingly connected world, this agreement serves as another validation of the strength of our foundational innovation in wireless, video, and AI, and of the quality of our patent portfolio,” said Liren Chen, CEO and President, InterDigital.“Our licensing success further strengthens our ability to reinvest in cutting-edge R&D and foster innovation for next generation technology that benefits the whole industry and billions of consumers in the future.”

Along with our agreements with Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, InterDigital now has the four largest smartphone vendors under license and has licensed approximately 70% of the entire global market.

“OPPO Group adds a significant customer to our smartphone program, and I am pleased with our progress and execution against our goals,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital.“This agreement reflects our increasing momentum across the business and, along with other licenses that we have signed recently, puts us in an excellent position to license the rest of the smartphone market.”

