Israeli Occupation's Ban Is 'Dangerous Precedent': UNRWA
Date
10/29/2024 4:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Geneva: Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, affirmed that the vote by the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) against UNRWA is "unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent," as it opposes the UN Charter and violates the Israeli entity's obligations under international law.
"This is the latest in the ongoing campaign to discredit UNRWA and delegitimize its role towards providing human-development assistance and services to Palestine Refugees," Lazzarini added on X platform.
The Knesset had finally approved the law that bans the activities of UNRWA, despite international and UN warnings about the danger of this legislation, which violates international and UN charters and laws.
