Galtier Calls For Focused Al Duhail In Title Race After Al Gharafa Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Table-toppers Al Duhail maintained their four-point lead in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL), but a draw against Al Gharafa on Sunday night left coach Christophe Galtier (pictured) dissatisfied.

Substitute Mohammed Muntari netted an 87th-minute equaliser for Al Gharafa after Michael Olunga had given Al Duhail the lead in the 55th minute.

The Red Knights, with 19 points from six wins, recorded their first draw of the season. Their only defeat came against newly-promoted Al Shahania.

Galtier expressed his discontent after his side conceded a late goal, voicing concerns about the team's inconsistency in the match.

“We played an average first half and had two good opportunities, but we lacked speed,” he remarked post-match.

“We were better in the second half and managed to score, and we could have scored a second but lacked proper finishing. We were punished, and this happens when you miss chances against opponents like Al Gharafa. We need to maintain our pace in both halves to achieve our goals.”

With defending champions Al Sadd climbing to second, Galtier stressed the importance of remaining“focused” in the title race.

“Of course, we are not satisfied with the draw, but now we have to concentrate on our next match against Al Shamal. Our aim must be to collect points in every game without considering team rankings in the standings.”

Al Duhail will face sixth-placed Al Shamal (10 points) on Friday at Al Khor Stadium, while Al Gharafa, now fourth with 12 points, will take on Al Arabi on Thursday. Anthony Hudson's Al Arabi will return to action following a 4-1 victory over Qatar SC.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd continued their rise in the standings with a dominant 3-0 win over Al Wakrah, who slipped to sixth with 11 points.

Rafa Mujica scored twice, with Akram Afif adding another to secure Al Sadd's third victory of the season. The result moved Al Sadd to second, pushing Al Ahli to third on goal difference.

The reigning champions will aim to narrow Al Duhail's lead when they face Al Rayyan on Thursday, while Al Ahli will look to strengthen their position against Al Shahania on Friday.

Al Ahli coach Igor Biscan has called for“improvement” after his side's 2-2 draw with the Lions on Saturday. Al Shahania, meanwhile, is brimming with confidence following a 2-0 victory over Al Shamal.

“We are showing a lot of improvement and are looking to maintain our performance in the next matches,” Al Shahania coach Alvaro Mejia had said after the win.

In other action, Umm Salal moved up to fifth place, edging past Al Wakrah on goal difference after a goalless draw against bottom-placed Al Khor.