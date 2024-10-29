Jyske Realkredit’S Financial Calendar For 2025 - Updated

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

29th October 2024

Announcement no. 90/2024

To Copenhagen A/S



Jyske Realkredit's Calendar for 2025 - updated

From 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S will not publish an interim report for the 1st quarter and 1st – 3rd quarter respectively. A company announcement will be published instead. On the following dates in 2025, notification will be sent to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:

Announcement of the 2024 results 26 February

Annual General Meeting 24 March

Company announcement for the first quarter 7 May

Interim report for the first half of 2025 19 August

Company announcement for the first nine months 29 October

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.