Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters To Youth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed young recruits in departments and organisations via conferencing, marking a significant step towards youth employment.

Extending his Diwali greetings, PM Modi noted, "This year's Diwali is particularly special. You might wonder why. After 500 years, Lord Shri is now seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, making this the first Diwali celebrated since his installation. Many generations have awaited this moment, and countless people have sacrificed and endured hardships for it. We are all fortunate to witness such a special Diwali."

PM Modi expressed his best wishes to the new recruits, stating, "On this auspicious day, 51,000 appointment letters for government jobs are being distributed. The process of providing permanent government jobs to lakhs of youth in India continues. Lakhs of youth in BJP and NDA-ruled states have also received appointment letters."

Focusing on Haryana, PM Modi added, "With the formation of a new government, 26 lakh youth in Haryana have been given the gift of employment, and they are happy. Our government stands out because it provides jobs without 'kharchi' and 'parch' (without bribes and influence). I extend special congratulations to the youth who have received appointment letters in Haryana."

The Prime Minister highlighted the extensive infrastructure development underway in the country, with projects ranging from expressways to fibre lines, schools, and colleges.

"These projects are aimed not only at improving infrastructure but also at reducing logistics costs and creating employment opportunities," he said.

Recalling his recent visit to Vadodara, PM Modi shared, "Yesterday, I inaugurated a factory that manufactures aircraft for the defence sector. This factory will directly employ thousands, with further opportunities generated as small factories emerge to produce spare parts. MSMEs will contribute to this sector, creating a cascade of employment."

Discussing the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Prime Minister emphasised that it's more than just a scheme for free electricity.

"In the last six months, 1.5 crore customers have registered, with 9,000 vendors helping with installations, and over 5 lakh homes now equipped with solar panels. We plan to establish 800 solar villages across the country, creating thousands of jobs," he noted.

He highlighted the Khadi industry's growth, saying, "The sale of Khadi has risen by 400 per cent compared to the UPA government. This reflects the industry's positive impact on artisans, weavers, and traders, boosting both employment and economic development."

PM Modi also celebrated the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which provides employment opportunities to rural women through self-help groups (SHGs).

"In the last decade, 10 crore women have joined SHGs, generating income through various jobs. Our aim is to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didis. Already, 1.25 crore women have achieved this status," he said.

Attributing India's economic growth to strong planning and intention and contrasting it with the past, the Prime Minister said, "Today, India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy. The previous governments lacked 'neeti' and 'neeyat' (planning and intention), which held back our progress."

PM Modi stressed the importance of technology, noting how past governments' reluctance toward technological advancement led to missed employment opportunities. "From the space sector to semiconductors, electronics to electric vehicles, we are moving forward in every new technology."

Speaking about the Skill India Mission, he said, "The youth are being trained in skill development centres. The Pradhan Mantri Internship scheme provides paid internships in the country's top 500 companies, with interns receiving Rs 5,000 per month. Our goal is to offer internship opportunities to one crore youth in the next five years."

PM Modi also highlighted India's migration agreements with countries like Germany, which has increased work visas for skilled Indian youth from 20,000 to 90,000 per year.

"India has signed employment-related agreements with 21 countries, including Gulf nations, Japan, Australia, and the UK. Thirty thousand Indians can now obtain two-year visas to work or study in the UK, while 3,000 students annually gain opportunities in Australia," he mentioned.

Rozgar Melas, which aims to streamline the hiring process for both job seekers and employers, underlines the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritising employment. With these efforts, Rozgar Melas are empowering the youth by providing meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.