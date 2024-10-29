National Aging Survey To Help Enhance Health And Well-Being Of Elderly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) is set to launch the National Aging Survey, which will eventually help the policymakers in addressing the needs of the elderly population.

With the life expectancy and ageing population expected to increase in the country, the survey aligns with Qatar's efforts to enhance health and wellbeing of the elderly, said officials addressing a press yesterday.

Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programmes at the Ministry of Public Health, Sheikh Dr. Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani said that the survey marks a significant step towards identifying health and social needs of the elderly and protecting their rights.

“In Qatar, number of elderly people is increasing, it be doubled in the future. At present life expectancy among people in Qatar is 81 years and we anticipate it to increase to 83 years. Therefore, we have to be prepared to address their needs and provide services,” he said.



Qatari plane arrives in Beirut carrying aid in support of Lebanese people

Qatar Museums kicks off fall with thrilling activities in November 2024 NHRC organises inaugural business and human rights dialogue in Arab region

Read Also

According to Dr. Al Thani, the survey will help to develop a national database on the health and social needs of the elderly and assist in creating strategies, policies, and future plans for the welfare of the aging population.

The National Aging Survey will be carried out in partnership with National Planning Council and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) between November 3, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

The survey will collect information from 1,808 Qatari citizens above the age of 60 years related to their health and other needs. This will be done through home visits after prior contact and coordination with them.

“Through this survey, we aim to collect accurate and comprehensive data on the elderly using the latest tools and scientific techniques for data collection and analysis.

“This will enable stakeholders to develop sustainable policies and programmes that meet their aspirations and ensure a healthier and happier life,” said Assistant Director of the Department of Censuses, Surveys and Statistical Methods at the National Planning Council, Saud Al Shammari.

The survey includes a comprehensive health assessment of participants, and their physical and cognitive abilities will be tested. Participants will also complete a questionnaire on their health status and lifestyle. Senior Consultant in Home Care at HMC, Dr Hanan Alyafei said,“The Home Care Services team will actively participate in the survey to maximise its benefits, especially given the team's extensive experience working with the elderly.”

Officials have assured that the privacy of survey participants' would be strictly maintained, with information being used solely for statistical purposes. The survey also supports the implementation of the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 and aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030.