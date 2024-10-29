Deputy PM Hosts Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Swedish Defence Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait H E Fahad Yusuf Saud Al Sabah and his accompanying delegation, currently on a visit to Qatar. Discussions during the meeting covered topics of mutual interest as well as cooperation relations between the two ides and means to further bolster them. The meeting was attended by a lineup of senior officials and officers from both sides.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs met with Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Sweden H E Pal Jonson and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, cooperation relations between the two sides, and ways to enhance and develop them. The meeting was attended by several senior officials and officers from both sides.