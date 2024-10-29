Third Season Of 'Young Ambassador' Prog. Launched In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jalis

KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The office of UN Coordinator, and Canada and UK Embassies in Kuwait launched on Monday the third season of 'Young Ambassador' program, in cooperation with the of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to KUNA, UN Secretary General Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, Ghada Al-Taher said the third edition is titled "sustainable security and peace" due to the current events in the region that require solutions.

The purpose of this year's program is to provide young people with skills to help them deal with any event, she added.

The motto of this edition is compatible with the 16th UN Sustainable Development Goal and Secretary General Antonio Guterres' vision to enable youth students to partake in decision making as part of future's charter, Al-Taher noted.

The title of this edition is paramount to Kuwaiti youth, who will be responsible for their country's future renaissance through learning diplomatic skills, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammad Alameeri told KUNA in a similar statement. The Foreign Ministry has always been seeking to partake, along with the UN and embassies, in this event, he said.

Featuring 40 male and female students, the six-month program will provide weekly sessions and several diplomatic-related activities to participants. (end)

