GÜNTNER LAUNCHES NEW FUTURE-PROOF AICORETM PRODUCT RANGE

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Güntner ( ), the global leader in innovative heat exchange solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new future-proof product range of data-driven controllers and solutions, aicoreTM.

The new product offering leverages a versatile, data-driven strategy to optimize efficiency, enhance system reliability and provide analysis and monitoring. The name (pronounced "i-core"), brings together the future of artificial intelligence (ai) and 'core', which reflects the central nervous system or 'core' of these products.

aicoreTM controls and IoT solutions

The aicoreTM range includes the current next-generation controllers aicoreTM air (previously GMMnext EC) and aicoreTM hydro (previously GHMnext Pad). Also introducing the latest in cooling technology controls, aicoreTM fusion merges the already existing aicoreTM air & hydro hydroBLUTM control systems while expanding capability even further as a single controls solution for complete adiabatic operation. This complete product range can be paired with Güntner's latest IoT and analytics platform aicoreTM cloud for a 360 degree view of operations and conditions with real-time insights for optimization and reliability.



"We are transitioning between independent, robust, functional controllers, to a whole integrated system of controllers, that communicate between each other, that are upgradeable and that even provide data analysis, monitoring services. With automatic maintenance on Güntner's roadmap."

ERIKA CARVAJAL, BRAND STRATEGY MANAGER, GÜNTNER

Joerg Koecher, Chief Digital Officer and Head of IoT Controls Solutions is committed to harnessing the power of new IoT technologies. The new aicoreTM range builds on and uses these new technologies. Through continuous data collection and analytics, as well as the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning, aicoreTM optimizes resource consumption, reduces maintenance effort and minimizes operating costs. With the growing challenges related to lack of qualified skilled workers, aicoreTM provides a future-proof solution to address these needs that we continue to face each day. These opportunities will be key for our customers, contractors and end-users overall business success.

"It's great to be able to visualize the data and collect it, but real benefit is in starting to use that data, building machine learning into our control systems and applying predictive maintenance and predictive control, using data from all our units around the world."

ZACHARY WERNLUND, SMART SOLUTIONS MANAGER

The new aicore fusionTM

The one stop complete solution for EC fans and adiabatic operation (hydroBLU) incorporates the high efficiency energy management of the aicoreTM air and merges Güntner ́s proprietary exact water algorithm for the most optimal and minimized water usage, based on customers' applications. Combining these two flagship control algorithms provides a complete energy and water resource solution, focused on delivery energy and water savings throughout the product lifecycle.

aicoreTM air

The future of controllers for Güntner, primarily focusing to provide cooling to the water or refrigerant medium by synchronously ramping EC fans. Combined with advanced features around precision cooling, this guarantees the most exact energy efficient control to maintain the desired outlet temperature or inlet pressure for coolers and condensers.

In line with Güntner's 2030 sustainability pledges (to reduce water intensity by 30%, energy by 10% and carbon intensity by 40% across our manufacturing facilities by 2030), the aicoreTM controllers provide greater precision and efficiency than ever before helping to fulfil several of our commitments. aicoreTM fusion constantly monitors the load on the system as well as the ambient conditions to calculate the exact amount of water to provide essential cooling, while also minimizing resource (water and energy) waste.

ABOUT GÜNTNER

Güntner is a world-leading company in the manufacture of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment components. With more than 4,000 employees, offices in over 50 countries and six manufacturing plants across Europe, Asia and the Americas, the company shows a strong presence in all markets. Decades of experience in the industry and the consistent integration of the latest technologies and research findings ensure the high-quality standard of Güntner solutions. From fresh food and comfortable indoor temperatures in office buildings to data centre solutions and energy production ­– Güntner plays an essential part in our daily life.

