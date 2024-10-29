EU Top Diplomat In South Korea Next Week, Over Likely Deployment Of North Korean Troops Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Oct 29 (IANS) The foreign policy chief of the European Union (EU) is expected to visit South Korea next week, sources said on Tuesday, with discussions likely to address North Korea's dispatch of to Russia.

Josep Borrell, EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, will arrive in Seoul following his stop in Japan, they said, without disclosing other details, Yonhap news agency reported.

Although the visit was scheduled before North Korea's troop deployment, Borrell is expected to discuss deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow with South Korean officials.

Borrell will also hold meetings with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, the sources said.

Given that the EU has declared its readiness to impose independent sanctions in response to North Korea's deployment, the two sides are likely to explore cooperative measures in addressing the issue.

The United States said Monday that North Korea has sent around 10,000 soldiers to eastern Russia for training.

North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's western front-line Kursk region, the chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said Monday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol had a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

During the call, they reviewed progress on the security and defence partnership announced at the summit held in Seoul in May 2023, the EU said in a press release.

"This partnership underscores the interlinked nature of the security of Europe and East Asia. It will reinforce the shared commitment of the EU and the Republic of Korea to promote peace and stability across both regions," it said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Von der Leyen additionally expressed the EU's concern over the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which could embolden Pyongyang to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.