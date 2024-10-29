عربي


Man Killed After Being Hit By Train In Central Kashmir's Budgam

10/29/2024 2:07:04 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man was killed on Tuesday after he was hit by a running train in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a man was killed on spot after being hit by a running train between Budgam and Mazhoom. His identity is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, local Police has rushed to the spot and have taken body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Kashmir Observer

