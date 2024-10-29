Man Killed After Being Hit By Train In Central Kashmir's Budgam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man was killed on Tuesday after he was hit by a running train in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a man was killed on spot after being hit by a running train between Budgam and Mazhoom. His identity is being ascertained.
Meanwhile, local Police has rushed to the spot and have taken body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.
A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
