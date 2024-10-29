Russia Blurring Lines Between Physical And Cyber War On The West

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Over the past few years, Russia-affiliated hackers have conducted against critical American and European infrastructure networks and disrupted hospital operations across the US. The scope and boldness of these attacks have increased as Russia seeks to expand its war against Ukraine and its supporters on multiple fronts.

In recent years, Russia has not only focused on waging war on Western states but has attempted to infiltrate the heart of the

internet

through open-source software. The heads of MI6 and the CIA made a joint

statement

highlighting that Russian intelligence has been conducting a“reckless campaign of sabotage throughout Europe.”

In January 2024, Russian hackers targeted a water facility in rural Texas, causing a water tower to overflow. Similar malicious activities were detected in other towns in north Texas. In March 2024, President Biden's administration warned US governors about escalating cyberattacks on water and wastewater systems. Further cyberattacks occurred in Indiana and targeted healthcare provider Ascension in May.

Russia's cyberattacks are not limited to the US. In March, Russian hackers mistakenly targeted a mill in France, believing it to be a hydroelectric dam. They also attacked Poland's water infrastructure due to its strong support for Ukraine. Poland called out Russian state-sponsored hackers for targeting its government networks in May 2024.

The cybersecurity vulnerability of critical infrastructure, especially in small towns with limited resources, makes it an easy target for hackers.

Healthcare organizations

are prime targets, with attacks capable of disabling medical equipment and diverting ambulances.