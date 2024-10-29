NATO Chief Confirms Presence Of North Korean Troops In Russia's Kursk

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Monday, the Secretary-General confirmed the deployment of North Korean to Russia, revealing that these military units have been stationed in the Kursk region.

Mark Rutte described the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea as a threat to security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale offensive in Kursk in August, and despite Russian efforts to drive them out, they have managed to retain their positions in the region.

On Monday, the NATO Secretary-General remarked that the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Kursk indicates a“significant escalation” of Pyongyang's involvement in what he called Russia's“illegal war” in Ukraine.

Rutte referred to the presence of these forces as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a“dangerous escalation” of the Ukraine war, interpreting it as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin's“increasing desperation.”

Rutte claimed that over 600,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the war, stating that without external support, Putin cannot continue his aggression in Ukraine.

While the Kremlin initially dismissed the reports of North Korean troops in Russia as“fake news,” Putin did not deny their presence on Thursday. Instead, he asserted that Moscow has the authority to implement its military agreements with Pyongyang as it sees fit.

The escalation of tensions in the region has raised concerns about the growing involvement of different players in the ongoing conflict.

The deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine not only signifies a deeper military collaboration but also poses potential risks for the stability of the broader Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

With the conflict expanding beyond its original borders, countries in the West and key regional stakeholders are now faced with the challenge of preventing a broader crisis.

As Ukraine calls for increased military aid to counter this new development, the international community must carefully navigate these complex dynamics to prevent further destabilization in an already volatile region.

