Airista Awarded Asset Tracking & Management Solutions Agreement With Premier, Inc.

TIMONIUM, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA , a global leader in real time location services (RTLS), has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Asset Tracking & Management Solutions with Premier, Inc. Effective November 11, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for AiRISTA's suite of RTLS hardware and software solutions.

"AiRISTA is honored to become a member of Premier's supplier network. This relationship provides another mechanism for our customers to purchase AiRISTA's comprehensive portfolio of RTLS solutions," according to Wyatt Meek, AiRISTA's Chief Commercial Officer. "With AiRISTA's solutions, hospitals have new tools to bring location awareness of valuable resources to hundreds of common healthcare workflows."

The agreement provides discounted prices for hardware and software products provided by AiRISTA. AiRISTA's comprehensive portfolio of asset and people tags includes support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE). Wireless infrastructure devices augment the customers' existing access point network to provide room level and even submeter accuracy. Because the software platform is the most important part of an RTLS investment, AiRISTA has rearchitected its sofia software platform as an IOT-ready engine with a variety of tools for application and workflow integration.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 325,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Premier, Inc. adds AiRISTA to its supplier network.

AiRISTA customers and partners will have the ability to purchase discounted AiRISTA hardware and software solutions beginning February 1, 2025.

About AiRISTA

Recognized as Leaders in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services ('22, '23, '24), AiRISTA's location services solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points. For details visit our website or contact us for a demo ([email protected] ).

