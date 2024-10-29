Zoomcar To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On 14 November 2024
Bangalore, India - October 28, 2024 - Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZCAR), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, plans to report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024 before markets open on November 14, 2024. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website zoomcar.
The Company management will host a live Zoom Webinar at 11.30 am Eastern Time (US) on Thursday, November 14, 2024 to discuss the financial results and provide corporate updates. A LINK to the call will be posted on the Company's investor relations website at zoomcar prior to the call. Following the webinar, a replay of the webinar, along with the earnings press release will be available at the same website.
Investors and analysts that wish to submit questions to management should send an email to ... by 1:00 pm ET on Monday, November 11, 2024.
