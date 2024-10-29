Civilians' Plight In N. Gaza“Unbearable”: UN Chief

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Oct 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, was“shocked” by the levels of death, injury and destruction in the north of Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing intense Israeli military operation, his spokesman said in a statement.

Hundreds of people were killed in Gaza in the past few days, according to Gaza's Ministry, and more than 60,000 others were forced to flee yet again, many fearing not being able to return, the statement said.

“The plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in North Gaza is unbearable,” the statement said.

“The widespread devastation and deprivation resulting from Israeli Zionist's military operations in North Gaza – especially around Jabalya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun – are making the conditions of life untenable for the Palestinian population there,” Guterres warned, adding that, this conflict continues to be waged with little regard for the requirements of international humanitarian law.

He underscored in the statement that, the parties to the conflict must respect and protect civilians, including humanitarian workers and first responders, whose vital work must be facilitated and protected, not impeded and jeopardised.

The UN chief reiterated his calls for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and accountability for crimes under international law.– NNN-XINHUA