US Election 2024: 'I'm Not A Nazi...,' Says Trump Amid Attack By Harris As Presidential Campaign Enters Final Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: US Presidential nominee Donald told supporters that he is 'not a Nazi,' during a rally on Monday as his neck-and-neck campaign against candidate Kamala Harris for the White House enters final week. Trump's remark is aimed at pushing back on accusations of authoritarianism, including from a former chief of staff who branded him a 'fascist.'

As November 5 election nears, both Presidential candidates and their teams have ramped up the rhetoric, bringing an already simmering campaign to a boil.

Democrat Harris, who has accused Trump of stoking divisions, was in Michigan on Monday while Republican Trum headed to Georgia, another of the decisive swing states, where he said critics are accusing him of being a modern-day "Hitler."

"The newest line from Kamala and her campaign is that everyone who isn't voting for her is a Nazi," Trump told a a rally in Atlanta. "I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite of a Nazi," he said as reported by French news agency AFP.

The comments come a day after Trump held a mega-rally in New York's famed Madison Square Garden that was widely condemned for racist remarks that his allies made during the event.

They also follow recent publication of a New York Times interview in which Trump's longest-serving White House chief of staff, retired general John Kelly , said the Republican fits the definition of a fascist – something Harris said she agreed with in a live CNN event last week.