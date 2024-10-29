Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Very Poor' Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's air pollution remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's latest data, the national capital's average AQI remained at 304. Anand Viar, Narela, Pooth Kurd, and ITI Shahdra witnessed the worst air quality at a 'hazardous' level, with AQI ranging between 407 and 488, according to aqi on Tuesday.

Deterioration in Delhi's AQI resulted from a sudden drop in wind speed, which also hindered the dispersion of pollutants, reported PTI citing experts.

"Delhi's AQI rose from 270 on October 25 to 356 on October 27. The increase was due to a change in wind direction and speed," Abhishek Kar, Senior Programme Lead at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), said.

Latest ANI visuals from Delhi's ITO showed low visibility in the area due to air pollution. AQI around ITO and surrounding areas was recorded 261 and categorised as 'poor', as per CPCB data.



According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 304 at 4 p.m., down from 355 on Sunday.

Concerned by Delhi's rising air pollution, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai appealed to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to take stringent action against violations of the firecracker ban in the city ahead of Diwali celebrations.



"It has been brought to my notice that despite the ban, firecrackers are being openly sold in various markets of Delhi. These firecrackers are being brought through various borders connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," read the letter of Gopal Rai to LG Saxena.

Delhi air pollution: Areas with the lowest AQI today

Air pollution remained worst in Anand Vihar, Narela, Pooth Kurd, ITI Shahdara, Alipur, Suryanagar, etc, according to the latest aqi data on pollution in Delhi areas on Tuesday.

There was a mild improvement in air quality near neighbouring Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, and Noida, compared to Sunday.



Air quality is categorised into four stages – Stage I -- "Poor" (AQI 201-300), Stage II -- "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400), Stage III -- "Severe" (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV -- "Severe Plus" (AQI above 450).