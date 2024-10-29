Sunita Williams Wishes 'Happy Diwali' From Space: 'Time Of Joy As Goodness In...' Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams extended wishes to Diwali from space on Tuesday. In a message shared on social media, Sunita Williams said,"Greetings from the ISS. I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and around the world."

“This year I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above the earth on the ISS... My father kept and shared his cultural roots by teaching us about Diwali and other Indian festivals. Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails... Thank You to the President and the Vice President for celebrating Diwali with our community today and for recognising the many contributions of our community,” Williams added.

(More to come)