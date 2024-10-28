UNRWA's Lazzarini: Vote By Israeli Parliament Against UNRWA Is Unprecedented And Sets A Dangerous Precedent

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GENEVA / PNN /



UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said the vote by the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) against UNRWA this evening is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent.“It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel's obligations under international law.”

“This is the latest in the ongoing campaign to discredit UNRWA and delegitimize its role towards providing human-development assistance and services to Palestine Refugees, said Lazzarini in a post on X.

“These bills will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell.”

He added:“It ⁠will deprive over 650,000 girls and boys there of education, putting at risk an entire generation of children.”

“These bills increase the suffering of the Palestinians and are nothing less than collective punishment,” said the UNRWA Commissioner-General.

Lazzarini stressed that putting an end to UNRWA and its services will not strip the Palestinians of their refugee status.“That status is protected by another UN General Assembly resolution until a fair and lasting solution is found to the plight of the Palestinians.”

“Failing to push back these bills will weaken our common multilateral mechanism established after World War 2,” he said.

“This should be a concern to all,” he concluded.