Fathom Expands Its South Asia Footprint With The Appointment Of Vijay Dahima As Vice President

Fathom names Vijay Dahima as Vice President for South Asia, strengthening its employer branding strategy and leadership across the region.

- Michael Parsons, CEO of FathomSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fathom , a growing leader in employer branding across Asia-Pacific, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Vijay Dahima as Vice President, South Asia.Dahima's appointment marks an important step in Fathom's strategy to expand its reach and influence within the region. His deep expertise in organizational culture, leadership development, and employer branding will help Fathom deliver on its mission of helping companies build authentic, impactful employer brands.With more than three decades of experience, Dahima is well-positioned to lead Fathom's operations in South Asia. As the Founder Director of Performance-n-Purpose Consulting, he has worked with various organizations to enhance performance and culture, improve employer branding, and align business strategies with organizational goals. His academic background includes a degree from XLRI Jamshedpur, one of India's leading business schools, where he developed a strong foundation in human resource management and leadership.Dahima's contributions to the field of employer branding are well-recognized. His recent work, published in Employer Branding News , explored the crucial role of organizational culture in shaping an employer's reputation, highlighting how a strong internal culture can enhance a company's ability to attract and retain talent. This work has resonated with HR professionals and business leaders alike, reinforcing the importance of aligning culture with employer brand strategy.“I'm thrilled to be joining Fathom at a time when employer branding is more critical than ever,” said Dahima.“The talent market in South Asia is becoming increasingly competitive, and organizations must be proactive in creating and maintaining an employer brand that speaks to the values and expectations of today's workforce. I'm excited to work with the talented team at Fathom to deliver solutions that help businesses in the region attract, engage, and retain top talent.”Strategic Focus on South AsiaFathom's decision to appoint Dahima underscores the company's commitment to South Asia, a region with diverse and dynamic talent markets. As companies in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and surrounding countries face unique challenges in talent attraction and retention, Fathom aims to provide specialized support that considers regional nuances. With Dahima's leadership, Fathom will focus on developing employer branding strategies that align with the local market context while leveraging global best practices.“Vijay's wealth of experience and deep understanding of the South Asian market make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Mike Parsons, CEO of Fathom.“His ability to bridge the gap between organizational culture and employer branding will be instrumental in helping us deliver tailored solutions for our clients. We are confident that Vijay will play a key role in strengthening our presence in South Asia and driving impactful results for our clients.”Dahima's role will involve overseeing Fathom's South Asia operations, managing client relationships, and ensuring that Fathom's offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses in the region. His extensive experience in leadership development and organizational culture will complement Fathom's data-driven approach to employer branding, which focuses on building brands that resonate with talent and drive long-term business success.Employer Branding: A Growing Priority in South AsiaThe appointment of Dahima comes at a time when employer branding is increasingly recognized as a critical component of business strategy in South Asia. As companies in the region face growing competition for skilled talent, the need to create compelling employer brands that attract and retain the best candidates has never been more important.The region's rapidly changing workforce dynamics, driven by technological advances, evolving employee expectations, and the rise of remote work, have made it essential for organizations to differentiate themselves as employers of choice. In this environment, employer branding has emerged as a key lever for businesses to build trust with potential employees, enhance engagement with existing staff, and strengthen their overall reputation.“South Asia's talent market is highly competitive, and businesses need to invest in their employer brands if they want to stay ahead,” added Parsons.“Vijay's appointment reflects our commitment to providing the insights and support that companies need to build strong, sustainable employer brands that resonate with today's workforce.”Fathom's Employer Branding ApproachFathom takes a comprehensive approach to employer branding, offering a full range of services designed to help organizations attract, engage, and retain talent. The company's services are grounded in research and data, ensuring that each employer branding strategy is based on a thorough understanding of the talent market and the specific needs of the business.Fathom's core services include:Research and Insights: Fathom conducts in-depth research to understand the internal and external perceptions of an organization's employer brand. By using surveys, focus groups, and market analysis, Fathom helps clients identify the strengths and weaknesses of their current employer brand and develop strategies for improvement.Employer Value Proposition (EVP) Development: Fathom works with clients to create EVPs that authentically reflect the company's values, culture, and unique selling points as an employer. These EVPs serve as the foundation for all employer branding efforts, ensuring that the brand message is consistent and resonates with the target audience.Brand Activation: Fathom helps clients bring their employer brand to life across multiple channels, from social media and digital marketing to on-the-ground events and internal communications. The goal is to ensure that the employer brand is communicated effectively at every touchpoint, engaging both potential candidates and current employees. Fathom also specialises in online reputation management, helping employers harness the power of platforms like Glassdoor, and powerful AI driven employee-led content creation.Tracking and Measurement: Fathom emphasizes the importance of measuring the effectiveness of employer branding efforts. Through data analysis and regular assessments, Fathom tracks the impact of branding initiatives and provides clients with actionable insights to refine and optimize their strategies.About FathomFathom is an employer branding agency headquartered in Singapore, focused on helping companies across Asia-Pacific attract and retain top talent. By combining research-driven insights with creative execution, Fathom works with organizations to build authentic employer brands that resonate with today's workforce. The agency provides a full suite of services, from employer brand strategy development to AI, activation, and tracking.

