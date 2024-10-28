The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Vanessa R. Victor-Linkenhoker, MD, FAAP As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

R. Victor-Linkenhoker, MD, FAAP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions as a Distinguished Pediatrician and Author.

Dr. Vanessa R. Victor-Linkenhoker, MD, FAAP, is a highly regarded pediatrician based in Bradenton, Florida, dedicated to providing exceptional medical care and education. With extensive experience and a deep commitment to pediatric health, Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker serves her community through Bayside Pediatrics and as a Professor of Pediatrics at Manatee Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program since August 2014. She also holds the position of Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus.

Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker earned her medical degree from the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, followed by residency training in pediatrics with the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons, reflecting her dedication to maintaining the highest standards in pediatric care.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker is an accomplished author, having recently published the book "12 lbs. of Fudge: Weight Loss and Management as Nature Intended" in December 2023. Her contributions to medical literature include peer-reviewed articles in prestigious journals such as Pediatrics in Review and American Journal of Case Reports, as well as writing for Best Version Media.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker cherishes time with her family and values their unwavering support throughout her career. Her future plans include publishing another book, continuing to educate future healthcare professionals, and advocating for pediatric health.

Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker's philosophy "Live and help live" embodies her compassionate approach to patient care and community service. She remains dedicated to improving the lives of children and families through her medical expertise and literary contributions.

