Aterian Sets Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2024 results after the close on Monday, November 11, 2024, and plans to host a call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (888) 596-4144 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (646) 968-2525 and ask to be joined into the Aterian, Inc. call or use conference ID 4711775. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at . The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon and Walmart in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites. Our primary brands include Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller Living, Pursteam, Healing Solutions and Photo Paper Direct.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Ilya Grozovsky Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp. Development Aterian, Inc. ... 917-905-1699 Aterian.io