Updated Dealership Center EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek Opened In St. Petersburg

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The dealership center EXEED center AVTODOM, well-known to St. Petersburg residents, opened on Stachek Avenue, 106 after a four-month reconstruction. EXEED center AVTODOM Stachek meets the latest EXEED 3.0 standards now. The interior of the car dealership is made in a current gray-beige range with designer lighting of various zones.



The total area of the dealership is 3.5 thousand square meters. The area of the showroom is 630 square meters. There are 17 lifts in the service zone. The area of the technical part of the dealership occupies 1.9 thousand square meters. The service capacity is 15 000 car entries per year.



A lounge area for customers is located. Visitors can relax with a cup of coffee in the cafe. Little guests of the car dealership can draw, play and watch cartoons in the children's corner. Customers can purchase a variety of EXEED brand accessories in the dealership center.



The ability to quickly apply for a loan to purchase a car they like, trade-in, leasing and detailing services are among the additional services for customers of the updated EXEED center AVTODOM Stachek.



The dealership is located on the first line in the southwest of St. Petersburg, a five-minute walk from the Avtovo metro station. Spacious parking is located in front of the car dealership for the convenience of customers.



"The updated stylish dealership EXEED center AVTODOM Stachek awaits visitors who value a high level of service and comfort. New EXEED models are presented in our showroom. Customers can purchase on favorable terms. We are glad that our dealership is one of the most modern and technologically advanced in the Northern capital", – Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division, commented.

Company :-AVTODOM

User :- Anna Utkina

Email :...

Phone :-89163533764