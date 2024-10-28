Fathom Launches Employer Branding News (EBN), Setting A New Standard For Industry Insights And Community Connection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welcome to the future of employer branding. EBN's bold presence in the city – connecting a community, redefining the narrative, and putting insights at your fingertips.

EBN: Bold, direct, and unapologetically cutting through the noise. A symbol of leadership and a challenge to the status quo in employer branding.

Fathom launches Employer Branding News (EBN), a dedicated platform offering global insights, tools, and community support for employer branding professionals.

- Mike Parsons, CEO of FathomSINGAPORE, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Employer Branding News (EBN) , a bold new industry platform developed and launched by Fathom , has officially gone live. More than a standard newsroom, EBN serves as a dedicated, go-to space for employer branding professionals worldwide. Backed by Fathom's investment and extensive expertise, EBN delivers cutting-edge insights, actionable resources, and community-driven tools designed specifically for the talent attraction community. EBN is where the employer branding world finds its footing, as Fathom raises the stakes with a fresh approach to industry news, best practices, and knowledge-sharing.As the vanguard in employer branding strategy, Fathom recognized that industry professionals needed more than disconnected articles and recycled advice. Enter EBN, a new kind of platform: one that aggregates news from around the world, digs deep into emerging issues in real time, and shines a spotlight on case studies that actually deliver results. Fathom didn't just create EBN to add another voice to the conversation; it created it to give the industry a fresh perspective, a sharper edge, and a place to rally together.“EBN isn't just another news site; it's a living, breathing investment in the employer branding community,” said Mike Parsons, CEO of Fathom.“Our mission is simple: give the industry a space to learn, innovate, and advance together. We didn't launch EBN to fit in; we launched it to change the game for employer branding professionals everywhere.”A Platform with a Purpose: Crafted for Connection, Built for ImpactAt a time when employer branding is crucial to organizational success, EBN provides a direct line to relevant industry updates, aggregated news, and specialized resources. Designed to make sense of a dynamic field, EBN brings insights to the forefront, covering everything from strategy and tech trends to actionable best practices.Fathom's vision for EBN is a professional home for employer brand managers, HR experts, and all those shaping the future of work. By fostering an informed, engaged community, EBN pushes the industry forward with resources that help professionals tackle both daily challenges and long-term strategic goals.“We didn't just 'launch' EBN – we built it, piece by piece, to be a resource the industry can trust,” Parsons added.“We're here to raise the bar, provide a bit of healthy disruption, and offer real, practical tools that professionals can actually use.”EBN's Key Features: News, Tools, and a Stronger CommunityWith a focus on actionable content, EBN stands apart by delivering resources that empower the employer branding community to make bold moves. Some of its main offerings include:.Global News: EBN curates essential stories from around the world daily, connecting readers to the most relevant news in employer branding..In-Depth Analysis: EBN's content dives beyond the surface, exploring industry trends and challenges to provide insights that keep professionals ahead..Exclusive Events: Subscribers gain access to a curated list of employer branding events, offering opportunities for networking and skill-building..Case Studies: With data-driven case studies, EBN shares successful strategies from the field, giving readers practical examples to learn from..Community Engagement: More than just content, EBN fosters a community for professionals to connect, collaborate, and share insights.Empowering the Professionals Who Shape Talent AttractionFathom's launch of EBN marks a significant milestone in supporting employer branding professionals who are working at the leading edge of talent attraction. Today's industry is one where agility, originality, and insight rule the day, and EBN meets these demands head-on with tools designed for both immediate application and strategic foresight. As the talent market grows more competitive, EBN's mission is to help companies and their branding professionals stay ready, relevant, and resilient.For those looking to gain an edge, EBN offers a subscription model packed with premium content and exclusive access to events, customized feeds, and tools tailored to the needs of the employer branding community. As EBN grows, Fathom plans to further expand the platform's offerings, bringing in new tools and resources to meet the needs of a fast-paced industry.An Invitation to Shape the Industry TogetherEBN isn't just a platform – it's a call to action. Fathom invites the employer branding community to join in shaping the content and direction of EBN by actively engaging with articles, sharing insights, and contributing their own case studies, tools, and expertise. By fostering a collaborative and open environment, EBN aims to create a movement within the industry where professionals can support one another, solve real-world challenges, and advance together.Whether it's by leaving a comment, sharing insights on social media, or submitting content ideas, members of the EBN community are encouraged to take an active role. For those with a fresh perspective or a story worth sharing, EBN offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a platform that values authenticity, relevance, and collective growth.“Through EBN, we're building more than just a platform; we're building an entire ecosystem for professionals who are ready to raise the bar in their work,” Parsons said.“Fathom's investment in EBN is about cultivating a network of empowered, forward-thinking employer branding leaders who can connect, learn, and innovate together.”About Employer Branding NewsEmployer Branding News, powered by Fathom, is a platform dedicated to advancing employer branding through trusted insights, global news, and a connected professional community. As a go-to resource for employer branding and HR professionals worldwide, EBN combines in-depth articles, curated news, and practical tools to elevate industry knowledge and impact. With Fathom's ongoing investment, EBN aims to set the standard for excellence in employer branding, providing resources that evolve and grow alongside the industry.For more information on how EBN is redefining employer branding, visit .



Don't Get Left Behind – EBN Isn't Here to Fit In; It's Setting Employer Branding Free.

