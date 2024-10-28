President: Much Disinformation Circulates About Victory Plan From Those Who Fear Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a lot of disinformation is circulating around the Victory Plan, not only from Russia but also from those who are afraid of it.

The Head of State said this during a joint press with participants of the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation circulating about the Victory Plan. Some messages come not only from Russia, but also from partner countries that hesitate to take powerful actions against Russia. Some people call this plan unrealistic, but this is due to excessive fear of Russia, not the unreality of the plan,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine's partners from the North of Europe remain committed and determined.

“We talked about air defense, about ways to strengthen our air shield with Patriot systems, we talked about ways to invite Ukraine to NATO, about our common position that peace has no alternative,” the President of Ukraine said.

He also thanked the nations of Northern Europe for their support. In particular, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Denmark for its support and leadership in projects such as investing in weapons production in Ukraine.

“Your dedication has created a special model of investment in our production, and we are developing it together with our partners who declare their readiness to follow the Danish model,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine is grateful to Finland for assistance packages and initiatives such as the Shelter Coalition, which led to other countries joining this initiative.“Recently, Finland has joined one of the points of the Peace Formula, which concerns environmental safety and the environmental consequences of this war. By the way, more than 60 countries have joined this initiative,” the President said.

He also thanked Sweden for its defense support and protection of our people, assistance in preparing for the winter.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky is on a working visit to Iceland.

Photo: OP