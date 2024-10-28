Patients Association Welcomes The Chancellor's Commitments To Investment In The NHS.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Embargoed 22.31 Monday 28th October 2024

We welcome today's announcement of an in elective activity, surgical hubs, and diagnostics. At a time when the NHS has been described by Lord Darzi as being in "critical condition", this investment signals a vital step towards helping the 7.6 million patients currently waiting for care.

The success of surgical hubs is clear. However, effective implementation will require sufficient staffing capacity to deliver additional appointments. This, combined with robust administrative systems and effective care navigation, will be essential to achieve the Government's targets. We call on the Government to ensure that surgical hubs are located across the country, particularly in areas of high deprivation and are accessible by public transport. Clear communication and coordination between patients, local hospitals and surgical hubs will be crucial to ensure patients understand their care journey.

Rachel Power, Chief Executive of the Patients Association, said "This investment is a welcome first step towards tackling the enormous waiting lists that patients are facing, though it comes as we are entering a winter that we fear is going to be very challenging for patients and front-line staff. However, its success will depend on strong administrative support, clear communication with patients throughout their care journey, and genuine partnership working with patients and communities. While the focus on new equipment and capacity is vital, this investment must be matched with support for the NHS workforce who will deliver these additional appointments. Only by getting these fundamentals right alongside the investment will we see the real impact of these much-needed additional resources."

The Patients Association is an independent patient charity campaigning for improvements in health and social care for patients. We believe patients should be actively involved in decisions made about their care and in the design of the health and care system. As an independent charity campaigning for improvements in health and social care, we believe improvements can only be achieved if the system works in partnership with patients. Through our helpline and information services we provide information to thousands of people each year about the health and social care system, enabling them to advocate for themselves.

