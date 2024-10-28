US Election 2024: Elon Musk Sued Over $1 Million Voter Giveaway Philadelphia DA Calls It 'Illegal Lottery'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Monday initiated action against tech billionaire Elon Musk 's action committee (PAC), America PAC, seeking to halt a controversial $1 million giveaway to registered voters in battleground states ahead of the November 5 election.

District Attorney Larry Krasner filed the lawsuit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, describing the initiative as an "illegal lottery" designed to entice Pennsylvania residents to share personal data.

The lawsuit alleges that the giveaways violate state consumer protection laws and could harm the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.“If not enjoined, their lottery scheme will irreparably harm Philadelphians – and others in Pennsylvania – and tarnish the public's right to a free and fair election,” the complaint states.

Elon Musk 's America PAC, which has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump , recently awarded two $1 million prizes to voters in Michigan and Wisconsin, raising concerns about the legality of such payments. The US Justice Department has already cautioned America PAC that these giveaways might violate federal election laws regarding financial incentives tied to voter participation.

Musk has positioned himself as a prominent ally of Trump , actively supporting his campaign through substantial financial contributions and public appearances. Following an assassination attempt on Trump, Musk helped establish America PAC to bolster the former president's campaign.

Pennsylvania is crucial in the upcoming election, with its 19 electoral votes at stake. The state's voters will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the presidential race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.