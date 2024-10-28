Dollar Rises Slightly To R$ 5.70 Amid Fiscal Measures Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar traded with slight fluctuations, closing the day at R$ 5.7088, reflecting a modest increase of 0.06%. This movement occurred against a backdrop of anticipated fiscal measures in Brazil and economic data from the United States.



During the trading session, the dollar remained relatively stable, despite showing some volatility. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, experienced a minor uptick of 0.02%.



The fluctuations in the dollar 's value were influenced by expectations surrounding measures aimed at balancing fiscal accounts.



In addition, rising inflation projections and the upcoming U.S. elections also played significant roles in shaping market sentiment.



Domestically, investors focused on the country's fiscal situation. There is growing anticipation for announcements regarding spending cuts following the electoral period.







On Monday afternoon, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met at Palácio da Alvorada, a meeting not listed on their public agendas.



Earlier in the day, analysts surveyed by the Central Bank raised their inflation forecasts for the fourth consecutive week. The new projection for the IPCA now exceeds the Central Bank's inflation target of 4.50%.



It has reached a median expectation of 4.55%, up from 4.50% the previous week. Globally, risk appetite weighed on the dollar as investors awaited economic data from the United States.



Additionally, market speculation increased regarding Donald Trump's chances in the upcoming presidential election on November 5.



Emerging market currencies faced a more challenging environment, particularly due to falling Brent crude oil prices.



This decline alleviated concerns about escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran downplayed Israeli attacks over the weekend.

