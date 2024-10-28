Fiscal Crisis And U.S. Elections Drive Peso Depreciation In Colombia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian peso is nearing a significant milestone, approaching the COP$4,400 threshold against the U.S. dollar for the first time in 2024.



This trend reflects a mixture of global economic influences and local fiscal issues. The strength of the U.S. dollar plays a crucial role in this situation.



As the dollar gains value worldwide, many emerging currencies, including the Colombian peso , face depreciation. Francisco Chaves, a market analyst at Banco de Bogotá, highlights that the peso has become the second most devalued currency.



This trend positions it among emerging markets. Over the past five days alone, it has lost more than 1% of its value. Several domestic factors contribute to this decline.



Colombia is currently dealing with a serious fiscal crisis. Tax revenues have fallen significantly short of expectations, leading to projections of an overall fiscal deficit between COP$10 trillion and COP$12 trillion by the end of the year.







The government faces increasing pressure to meet its financial obligations amid this shortfall. Additionally, legislative uncertainty complicates matters further.

Colombia's Economic Outlook

A proposed law seeks to increase regional transfers without proper approval from the Ministry of Finance. Experts warn that this could severely restrict the government's ability to manage its finances effectively in the coming years.



Oil prices also influence the peso's stability. As a major oil exporter, Colombia benefits from rising oil prices. However, any downturn in these prices could lead to further depreciation of the peso.



The health of the oil market remains critical for Colombia's economy and currency stability. The upcoming U.S. elections add another layer of complexity to this scenario. Political events often create uncertainty in financial markets.



If Donald Trump or another candidate perceived as unfavorable gains traction, it could strengthen the dollar further against other currencies.



Chaves anticipates that if current trends continue, the exchange rate may stabilize above COP$4,280 and could approach COP$4,400 by year-end.



This projection underscores both domestic economic pressures and broader international dynamics affecting currency values. In summary, various factors contribute to the potential rise of the dollar against the Colombian peso.



Global monetary policies and local fiscal challenges create a complex environment for both policymakers and investors. As 2024 unfolds, navigating these dynamics will be crucial for Colombia's economic stability and growth.

