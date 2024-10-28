Bitcoin Nears $70,000: Key Factors Behind The Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) is closing in on the $70,000 mark, reaching its highest level since late July. As of Monday afternoon, it traded at approximately $69,745.45, reflecting a 3.10% increase in just 24 hours.



During this period, it even touched a peak of $69,900. Meanwhile, also gained traction, rising by 1.39% to around $2,522. Several factors contribute to this recent price surge.



First, the easing of tensions surrounding potential damage to Iranian oil facilities has helped stabilize conditions. Investors feel more secure as geopolitical risks diminish.



Additionally, the upcoming U.S. presidential election plays a significant role in shaping market sentiment. Many investors closely watch the contest between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Trump's known support for cryptocurrencies leads many to believe that his victory could foster a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets.







After experiencing a dip last week due to news about an investigation into Tether by U.S. authorities, Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend. Renewed investor confidence and optimism about the election have fueled this upward momentum.



From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin has recently broken through long-term resistance levels, indicating a potential reversal of its previous downtrend.

Bitcoin's October Surge

October has historically been a strong month for Bitcoin, with nine out of the last ten years showing positive returns during this time.



Institutional interest in Bitcoin is also on the rise. CoinShares reports that cryptocurrency funds saw inflows of $901 million last week alone.



This brings October's total inflows to nearly $3.4 billion, marking it as one of the strongest months for cryptocurrency investments on record. Year-to-date inflows have reached approximately $27 billion, nearly tripling the previous record set in 2021.



The political landscape surrounding the U.S . election is crucial for understanding Bitcoin's current trajectory. Trump has expressed intentions to make the U.S. "the crypto capital of the world."



His administration would likely adopt a more lenient regulatory approach toward cryptocurrencies if he wins. On the other hand, Harris may continue the current administration's stricter stance on regulation.



This could lead to increased oversight from agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and potential new taxes on digital asset transactions.



Market analysts suggest that current investor sentiment leans toward a Trump victory, which could further boost cryptocurrency markets. Some projections even suggest that Bitcoin might reach as high as $90,000 if Trump wins.



Historically, October has proven to be a strong month for Bitcoin due to various factors. Investors often reassess their portfolios during this time, leading to increased activity in Bitcoin trading.



Key regulatory announcements also tend to occur in October, positively impacting market sentiment. As Bitcoin approaches the critical psychological level of $70,000, traders are closely watching for breakout patterns.



These patterns could indicate further price increases. Analysts believe that crossing this threshold could lead to significant upward movement as investor confidence builds.



In conclusion, Bitcoin's journey toward $70,000 is shaped by geopolitical stability, electoral politics in the U.S., and robust institutional inflows.



The coming weeks will be pivotal as market dynamics and political developments continue to evolve in this rapidly changing landscape.

MENAFN28102024007421016031ID1108826463