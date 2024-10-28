Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third quarter 2024 call and webcast are Thursday, Nov. 7

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held Oct, 28, 2024. Common of record at the close of business on Nov. 18, 2024, will receive $0.65 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2024.

The company also confirms that it will release its 2024 third quarter earnings after the closes Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, and will host a live call and webcast at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, to discuss the company's financial results.

Access the webcast at under the“Investor Relations” heading. Select“News and Events,” and“Events & Presentations,” and click on“Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call,” or access the call directly through one of the options provided below.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at until the call is completed. Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

Access a listen-only webcast player and presentation slides directly at At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and Black Hills' investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.34 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at .

