(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 of $12.5 million, a decrease of $693,000 or 5.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was due primarily to higher provision for credit loss (“PCL”) expense, as well as higher non-interest expense. This was partially offset by an increase in net interest income. Preliminary net income was $1.10 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $0.06 as compared to $1.16 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company engaged with a consultant to complete a performance improvement project to enhance operations and revenues of the Bank. The one-time cost associated with this review totaled $840,000, reduced after-tax net income by $652,000, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share, and was a primary reason for the increase in non-interest expense during the current period, noted in further detail below. Highlights for the first quarter of fiscal 2025:

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.10, down $0.06, or 5.2%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and down $0.09, or 7.6% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter.



Annualized return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.07%, while annualized return on average common equity (“ROE”) was 10.0%, as compared to 1.20% and 11.7%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.17% and 11.2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. The one-time costs of the performance review recognized in the current quarter reduced after-tax ROA by six basis points.



Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.37%, down from the 3.44% reported for the year ago period, and up from 3.25% reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 3.6%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.6 million, or 4.5%, as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter.



Noninterest expense was up 9.0% for the quarter, as compared to the year ago period, primarily from increased compensation and benefits and legal and professional fees, and up 3.4% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. In the current quarter, legal and professional fees increased as the Bank incurred one-time costs of $840,000 associated with a performance improvement project.



Gross loan balances increased by $116.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, or 3.0%, and increased by $266.8 million, or 7.2%, over the last twelve months.



PCL was $2.2 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a $1.3 million increase from both the year ago period and the June 30, 2024, linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) attributable to individually evaluated loans, loan growth, and an increase in modeled expected losses.



Deposit balances increased by $97.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, or 2.5%, and increased by $208.4 million, or 5.4%, over the last twelve months.

Tangible book value per share was $38.26, and increased by $5.14 or 15.5% during the last twelve months.

Dividend Declared: The Board of Directors, on October 22, 2024, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.23, payable November 29, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024, marking the 122nd consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects. Conference Call: The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 523822. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through November 2, 2024. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 217957. Balance Sheet Summary: The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first three months of fiscal 2025, with total assets of $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $124.9 million, or 2.7%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected an increase in net loans receivable and cash equivalents and time deposits. Cash equivalents and time deposits were $75.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $14.2 million, or 23.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Available for sale securities were $420.2 million at September 30, 2024, down $7.7 million, or 1.8%, as compared to June 30, 2024, as the Company was less active in reinvesting principal payments received. Loans, net of the ACL, were $3.9 billion at September 30, 2024, increasing by $114.8 million, or 3.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The Company noted growth in both the real estate and commercial portfolios. Real estate loan growth was primarily driven by drawn construction, 1-4 family residential, and owner occupied commercial real estate loan balances. This was somewhat offset by a decrease in loans secured by multi-family property. In the commercial portfolio, growth was driven by seasonal agricultural production loan draws and modest growth in commercial and industrial loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Loan Data as of: Sept 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 1-4 residential real estate $ 942,916 $ 925,397 $ 903,371 $ 893,940 $ 875,666 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 903,678 899,770 898,911 863,426 846,875 Owner occupied commercial real estate 438,030 427,476 412,958 403,109 422,824 Multi-family real estate 371,177 384,564 417,106 380,632 365,890 Construction and land development 567,002 499,587 495,284 562,773 620,313 Agriculture real estate 239,787 232,520 233,853 238,093 239,787 Total loans secured by real estate 3,462,590 3,369,314 3,361,483 3,341,973 3,371,355 Commercial and industrial 457,018 450,147 436,093 443,532 431,178 Agriculture production 200,215 175,968 139,533 146,254 164,631 Consumer 58,735 59,671 56,506 57,771 58,706 All other loans 3,699 3,981 4,799 7,106 6,724 Total loans 4,182,257 4,059,081 3,998,414 3,996,636 4,032,594 Unfunded commitments on construction loans (215,521 (209,046 (226,969 (264,483 (332,633 Deferred loan fees, net (218 (232 (251 (263 (282 Gross loans 3,966,518 3,849,803 3,771,194 3,731,890 3,699,679 Allowance for credit losses (54,437 (52,516 (51,336 (50,084 (49,122 Net loans $ 3,912,081 $ 3,797,287 $ 3,719,858 $ 3,681,806 $ 3,650,557





Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $168.0 million at September 30, 2024, as compared to $157.1 million at June 30, 2024, and $158.2 million at September 30, 2023.

The Bank's concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, as defined for regulatory purposes, is estimated at 320.1% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at September 30, 2024, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, the linked quarter end, with these loans representing 46.4% of gross loans at September 30, 2024. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or having exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 34 loans totaling $24.9 million, or 0.63% of gross loans at September 30, 2024, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans were $8.2 million, or 0.21% of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $12.1 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The change in nonperforming assets was attributable to the increase of $1.5 million in nonperforming loans, of which the largest individual loan was collateralized by a single-family residential property.

Our ACL at September 30, 2024, totaled $54.4 million, representing 1.37% of gross loans and 663% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of nonperforming loans, at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of September 30, 2024, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as the Federal Reserve has tightened monetary policy to address inflation risks. Qualitative adjustments in the Company's ACL model were slightly decreased compared to June 30, 2024. The Company increased the allowance attributable to classified hotel loans that have been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, PCL was required due to loan growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and a slight increase in modeled expected losses due to a modest increase in the unemployment rate expectations. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.01% (annualized) during the current period, as compared to 0.03% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Total liabilities were $4.2 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $108.0 million, or 2.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

Deposits were $4.0 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $97.1 million, or 2.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into high yield savings accounts and special rate time deposits during the higher rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $510.5 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $84.1 million compared to June 30, 2024, due to the Company losing the bid to retain a larger local public unit depositor, and also experienced expected seasonal decreases in these accounts. Brokered deposits totaled $273.2 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $99.4 million compared to June 30, 2024. The Company increased brokered deposits in the quarter due to more attractive pricing for brokered certificates of deposits relative to local market rates and the need to meet seasonal loan demand. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 98.4%, as compared to 96.3% for the linked quarter. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Deposit Data as of: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 503,209 $ 514,107 $ 525,959 $ 534,194 $ 583,353 NOW accounts 1,128,917 1,239,663 1,300,358 1,304,371 1,231,005 MMDAs - non-brokered 320,252 334,774 359,569 378,578 415,115 Brokered MMDAs 12,058 2,025 10,084 20,560 20,272 Savings accounts 556,030 517,084 455,212 372,824 313,135 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,520,466 2,607,653 2,651,182 2,610,527 2,562,880 Certificates of deposit - non-brokered 1,258,583 1,163,650 1,158,063 1,194,993 1,066,165 Brokered certificates of deposit 261,093 171,756 176,867 179,980 202,683 Total certificates of deposit 1,519,676 1,335,406 1,334,930 1,374,973 1,268,848 Total deposits $ 4,040,142 $ 3,943,059 $ 3,986,112 $ 3,985,500 $ 3,831,728 Public unit nonmaturity accounts $ 447,638 $ 541,445 $ 572,631 $ 544,873 $ 491,868 Public unit certificates of deposit 62,882 53,144 51,834 49,237 52,989 Total public unit deposits $ 510,520 $ 594,589 $ 624,465 $ 594,110 $ 544,857





FHLB advances were $107.1 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 4.9%, from June 30, 2024, due to maturing advances which were not renewed. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company continued to have no FHLB overnight borrowings at the end of the period.

The Company's stockholders' equity was $505.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $16.9 million, or 3.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (“AOCL”) as the market value of the Company's investments appreciated due to decreases in market interest rates. The AOCL decreased from $17.4 million at June 30, 2024, to $10.6 million at September 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company's net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $36.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 3.6%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 5.9% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period, as compared to the same period a year ago, partially offset by a seven-basis point decrease in net interest margin, from 3.44% to 3.37%, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 70 basis points, outpacing the 54-basis point increase in the yield earned on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, grew $1.6 million, or 4.5%, as compared to the June 30, 2024, linked quarter, attributable to a 12-basis point increase in the net interest margin and a 0.7% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the linked quarter, was the 21-basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by the 11-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Contributing to the margin increase, the average loan to deposit ratio increased by 2.4 percentage points in the current period, as compared to the linked quarter, as the balance sheet composition shifted toward higher yielding assets.

Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $975,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $1.7 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed nine basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a 16-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a ten-basis point contribution in the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024, when net interest margin was 3.25%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $2.2 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $2.0 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $138,000 provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The Company's noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $7.2 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 22.6%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to other loan fees, deposit account charges and related fees, bank card interchange income, and net realized gains on sale of loans. Net realized gains on sale of loans increased due to sales of Small Business Administration loans. These increases were partially offset by lower loan late charges, wealth management fees, and other non-interest income. Other non-interest income decreased primarily due to modest losses on the disposal of fixed assets, which were comprised of various equipment.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $25.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9.0%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the current quarter, this increase in noninterest expense was attributable primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, legal and professional fees, occupancy and equipment, and advertising expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily due to a trend increase in employee headcount, as well as annual merit increases. Legal and professional expenses increased primarily due to a one-time expense associated with a performance improvement project that started during the first fiscal quarter of 2025, as discussed above. This expense was fully realized in the September quarter, with only modest reimbursables remaining to be recognized in later quarters. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased primarily due to depreciation on recent capitalized expenditures, including buildings, equipment, and signage. Advertising activity in the current quarter increased marketing expenses compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was 59.0%, as compared to 57.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The change was attributable to noninterest expense growing faster than revenues. Excluding the one-time performance improvement project costs, the efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 would have been lower by two percentage points.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $3.4 million, a decrease of 3.2%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the decrease in net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate was 21.3% as compared to 21.0% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company's local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development of and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for loan losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Summary Balance Sheet Data as of: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Cash equivalents and time deposits $ 75,591 $ 61,395 $ 168,763 $ 217,090 $ 89,180 Available for sale (AFS) securities 420,209 427,903 433,689 417,406 405,198 FHLB/FRB membership stock 18,064 17,802 17,734 18,023 19,960 Loans receivable, gross 3,966,518 3,849,803 3,771,194 3,731,890 3,699,679 Allowance for credit losses 54,437 52,516 51,336 50,084 49,122 Loans receivable, net 3,912,081 3,797,287 3,719,858 3,681,806 3,650,557 Bank-owned life insurance 74,119 73,601 73,101 72,618 72,144 Intangible assets 76,340 77,232 78,049 79,088 80,117 Premises and equipment 96,087 95,952 95,801 94,519 94,717 Other assets 56,709 53,144 59,997 62,952 58,160 Total assets $ 4,729,200 $ 4,604,316 $ 4,646,992 $ 4,643,502 $ 4,470,033 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,536,933 $ 3,428,952 $ 3,437,420 $ 3,451,306 $ 3,248,375 Noninterest-bearing deposits 503,209 514,107 548,692 534,194 583,353 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,000 9,398 9,398 9,398 9,398 FHLB advances 107,069 102,050 102,043 113,036 114,026 Other liabilities 38,191 37,905 46,712 42,256 37,834 Subordinated debt 23,169 23,156 23,143 23,130 23,118 Total liabilities 4,223,571 4,115,568 4,167,408 4,173,320 4,016,104 Total stockholders' equity 505,629 488,748 479,584 470,182 453,929 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,729,200 $ 4,604,316 $ 4,646,992 $ 4,643,502 $ 4,470,033 Equity to assets ratio 10.69 % 10.61 % 10.32 % 10.13 % 10.15 % Common shares outstanding 11,277,167 11,277,737 11,366,094 11,336,462 11,336,462 Less: Restricted common shares not vested 56,553 57,956 57,956 49,676 50,510 Common shares for book value determination 11,220,614 11,219,781 11,308,138 11,286,786 11,285,952 Book value per common share $ 45.06 $ 43.56 $ 42.41 $ 41.66 $ 40.22 Less: Intangible assets per common share 6.80 6.88 6.90 7.01 7.10 Tangible book value per common share (1) 38.26 36.68 35.51 34.65 33.12 Closing market price 56.49 45.01 43.71 53.39 38.69

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

Nonperforming asset data as of: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 8,206 $ 6,680 $ 7,329 $ 5,922 $ 5,738 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due - - 81 - - Total nonperforming loans 8,206 6,680 7,410 5,922 5,738 Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,842 3,865 3,791 3,814 4,981 Personal property repossessed 21 23 60 40 83 Total nonperforming assets $ 12,069 $ 10,568 $ 11,261 $ 9,776 $ 10,802 Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.24 % Total nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 663.38 % 786.17 % 692.79 % 845.73 % 856.08 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.37 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.34 % 1.33 % Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $ 24,340 $ 24,602 $ 24,848 $ 24,237 $ 29,300





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest income: Cash equivalents $ 78 $ 541 $ 2,587 $ 1,178 $ 49 AFS securities and membership stock 5,547 5,677 5,486 5,261 5,084 Loans receivable 61,753 58,449 55,952 55,137 52,974 Total interest income 67,378 64,667 64,025 61,576 58,107 Interest expense: Deposits 28,796 27,999 27,893 25,445 20,368 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 160 125 128 126 72 FHLB advances 1,326 1,015 1,060 1,079 1,838 Subordinated debt 435 433 435 440 435 Total interest expense 30,717 29,572 29,516 27,090 22,713 Net interest income 36,661 35,095 34,509 34,486 35,394 Provision for credit losses 2,159 900 900 900 900 Noninterest income: Deposit account charges and related fees 2,184 1,978 1,847 1,784 1,791 Bank card interchange income 1,499 1,770 1,301 1,329 1,345 Loan late charges - 170 150 146 113 Loan servicing fees 286 494 267 285 231 Other loan fees 1,063 617 757 644 357 Net realized gains on sale of loans 361 97 99 304 213 Net realized losses on sale of AFS securities - - (807 (682 - Earnings on bank owned life insurance 517 498 483 472 458 Insurance brokerage commissions 287 331 312 310 263 Wealth management fees 730 838 866 668 795 Other noninterest income 247 974 309 380 287 Total noninterest income 7,174 7,767 5,584 5,640 5,853 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 14,397 13,894 13,750 12,961 12,649 Occupancy and equipment, net 3,689 3,790 3,623 3,478 3,515 Data processing expense 2,171 1,929 2,349 2,382 2,308 Telecommunications expense 428 468 464 465 531 Deposit insurance premiums 472 638 677 598 550 Legal and professional fees 1,208 516 412 387 416 Advertising 546 640 622 392 465 Postage and office supplies 306 308 344 283 302 Intangible amortization 897 1,018 1,018 1,018 1,018 Foreclosed property expenses (gains) 12 52 60 44 (8 Other noninterest expense 1,715 1,749 1,730 1,852 1,963 Total noninterest expense 25,841 25,002 25,049 23,860 23,709 Net income before income taxes 15,835 16,960 14,144 15,366 16,638 Income taxes 3,377 3,430 2,837 3,173 3,487 Net income 12,458 13,530 11,307 12,193 13,151 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 62 69 58 53 57 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,396 $ 13,461 $ 11,249 $ 12,140 $ 13,094 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 1.19 $ 1.00 $ 1.08 $ 1.16 Diluted earnings per common share 1.10 1.19 0.99 1.07 1.16 Dividends per common share 0.23 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,221,000 11,276,000 11,302,000 11,287,000 11,286,000 Diluted 11,240,000 11,283,000 11,313,000 11,301,000 11,298,000





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest-bearing cash equivalents $ 5,547 $ 39,432 $ 182,427 $ 89,123 $ 5,479 AFS securities and membership stock 460,187 476,198 472,904 468,498 462,744 Loans receivable, gross 3,889,740 3,809,209 3,726,631 3,691,586 3,645,148 Total interest-earning assets 4,355,474 4,324,839 4,381,962 4,249,207 4,113,371 Other assets 283,056 285,956 291,591 301,415 284,847 Total assets $ 4,638,530 $ 4,610,795 $ 4,673,553 $ 4,550,622 $ 4,398,218 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,416,752 $ 3,417,360 $ 3,488,104 $ 3,341,221 $ 3,122,803 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,321 9,398 9,398 9,398 9,398 FHLB advances 123,723 102,757 111,830 113,519 167,836 Subordinated debt 23,162 23,149 23,137 23,124 23,111 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,575,958 3,552,664 3,632,469 3,487,262 3,323,148 Noninterest-bearing deposits 531,946 539,637 532,075 572,101 600,202 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 33,737 35,198 33,902 31,807 24,555 Total liabilities 4,141,641 4,127,499 4,198,446 4,091,170 3,947,905 Total stockholders' equity 496,889 483,296 475,107 459,452 450,313 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,638,530 $ 4,610,795 $ 4,673,553 $ 4,550,622 $ 4,398,218 Return on average assets 1.07 % 1.17 % 0.97 % 1.07 % 1.20 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 10.0 % 11.2 % 9.5 % 10.6 % 11.7 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.15 % 3.25 % 3.44 % Net interest spread 2.75 % 2.65 % 2.59 % 2.69 % 2.92 % Efficiency ratio 59.0 % 58.3 % 61.2 % 58.5 % 57.5 %

CONTACT: Stefan Chkautovich, CFO 573-778-1800