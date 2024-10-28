Historic Election On Tap In Portland, Ore., Offering A Learning Laboratory For Local Democracy Reforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many U.S. cities, Portland has struggled with homelessness, crime, economic challenges – and community frustration. Unlike other cities, voters here upended their city two years ago by approving sweeping reforms to the way Portland elects leaders and delivers services.

Portland's transformation will be in the spotlight Nov. 5, when voters consider 118 candidates to elect a mayor and expanded,12-member city council. Two months later, a new slate of leaders will take office and try their hand at solving entrenched challenges.

Proposed by the Portland Charter Commission and approved by voters in 2022, Measure 26-228 gave city officials two years to implement fundamental changes.

Fair and balanced elections:

Allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference, using ranked-choice voting. Portland will join New York, San Francisco and Minneapolis to rank candidates in November 2024.

Community representation:

Establish four geographic voting districts, with three city council members each – expanding city council to a total of 12 members.



Accountability and role clarity : For over 100 years, politicians have directed the work of city offices. Going forward, city council will set policy and listen to constituents. Day-to-day oversight of bureaus will be the responsibility of a mayor elected citywide and a professional city administrator.

A government transition team has spent two years preparing the City for these changes - from establishing city council districts to setting elected officials' salaries, from revising city code to developing a new organizational structure.

As he finishes his eighth year in office, outgoing Mayor Ted Wheeler has doubled down on two priorities: addressing homelessness, safety, the economy and livability, and preparing for Portland's voter-approved government transition.

This summer Wheeler introduced a new leadership team to govern city services under his direction, testing Portland's revamped organizational structure . Last week, he directed city bureaus to plan budget cuts now to prepare for financial challenges ahead – cushioning the blow for future leaders.

In his final State of the City address last week, Wheeler said Portland is ready for this transition: "On January first, I look forward to handing over the keys to a highly ambitious, engaged and passionate group of leaders who will take the ball and run with it."

