Tammy Alvarez's Recent Book, Escaping The Career Trap, Is First Place Winner At The Fall 2024 Bookfest® Awards.

Alvarez's Debut Takes Top Honors, Winning First Place in Three Categories at the Fall BookFest® Awards!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Writer Tammy Alvarez is a First-Place Nonfiction Business winner of the BookFest Awards Fall 2024 for her book Escaping The Carer Trap: Transform Your Apathy Into Ambition And Never Hate Mondays Again. The book took first place in three business categories: Work Culture, Careers, and Professional Growth.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. Its mission is rooted in the belief that literature has a transformative power and a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes,“Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”“Being selected as a winner of the BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. In today's fast-paced corporate world, stress and uncertainty are common. I'm grateful that this book is being recognized, and I believe it can help leaders foster a culture where everyone looks forward to Mondays. Let's use it as a tool for driving career fulfillment and business success.” Alvarez said.Alvarez is the CEO of the Career Winners Circle and a sought-after keynote speaker. She believes that aligning career fulfillment and business success is the missing link that organizations and individuals need to thrive. The CWC team partners with individuals and corporate clients to achieve groundbreaking results. Please visit their website for more information about the Career Winners Circle and the book Escaping the Career Trap.The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit the BookFest website .

