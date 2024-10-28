Emboline, Inc. Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Aorticlab S.R.L. Regarding Embolic Protection Medical Device

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emboline, Inc., a privately held medical company based in Santa Cruz, CA, USA, today announced filing of a patent infringement lawsuit against AorticLab s.r.l. (Colleretto Giacosa, Italy) alleging infringement of intellectual property held by Emboline. The complaint was filed October 28, 2024, in the Unified Patent Court (UPC) local division in Munich, Germany.

"Emboline pioneered TAVR embolic protection starting with the introduction of transcatheter aortic valve replacement in 2002. Emboline has since built a significant portfolio of intellectual property surrounding embolic protection," said Scott Russell, President and CEO of Emboline. "Strokes remain a real and devastating consequence of TAVR, and the need for safe, effective and easy to use embolic protection had resulted in several companies pursuing this market, with some designs emulating key protected features of the Emboliner device. Emboline wants to make clear that we will vigorously defend our intellectual property."

The Emboliner is the first device designed to provide complete brain and body protection from ischemic events such as stroke caused by embolic debris released into the bloodstream during transcatheter heart procedures. While transcatheter valve technology and techniques have continued to be refined over the past two decades since the introduction of TAVR, suffering a major debilitating stroke remains a real and persistent threat, and is often cited by patients as being feared more than death.

Emboline's continued innovation depends upon its ability to protect its intellectual property and resulting devices globally. The company continues to expand its patent portfolio as it innovates and has recently secured additional patents related to embolic protection that may be applied for various interventional indications to address current and emerging needs. Emboline is currently conducting the Protect the Head to Head IDE trial (NCT05684146), which is a prospective, randomized, open label, multicenter, 2-arm study to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of the Emboliner® Embolic Protection Catheter compared to a control device (Sentinel CPS) for patients undergoing TAVR. Enrollment began in May 2023 and is expected to be completed early 2025.

About Emboline

Emboline, Inc., is a privately held medical technology company based in Santa Cruz, CA that has developed the Emboliner® Embolic Protection Catheter, the first embolic protection device to provide full brain and body embolic protection by capturing and removing all debris from transcatheter procedures that would otherwise travel to the brain, kidneys and other critical organs, and reducing the incidence of stroke, cerebral ischemia, cognitive decline and other adverse outcomes associated with procedure-related emboli. Emboline's technologies are derived from intellectual property invented by Amir Belson, MD. More information is available at .

The Emboliner® is not commercially available and is intended for investigational use only. Emboliner is a registered trademark of Emboline, Inc.

Media Contact for Emboline: [email protected]

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED