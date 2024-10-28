Lifesight Unveils The Latest Version Of Its Unified Marketing Measurement Platform, Redefining Marketing Decision Making For The Privacy-First Era

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Addressing the Flaws of Traditional Attribution Models, Lifesight Aligns with Adtech Consensus to Deliver Privacy-safe and Future-proof Measurement Solutions for Better Decision Making

Lifesight , a leading provider of marketing measurement solutions for growing brands, is excited to announce the launch of the latest version of its platform. This new release represents a significant advancement in marketing decision intelligence, equipping brands and marketers with the tools necessary to make optimization decisions the evolving marketing landscape with precision and confidence.

Lifesight Unveils The Latest Version of Its Unified Marketing Measurement Platform

In today's rapidly changing marketing environment, traditional flawed measurement methodologies like multi-touch attribution (MTA) have proven to be misguiding marketers with inaccurate insights. These flawed models often lead to misinformed budget allocations and strategic decisions, leaving marketing leaders struggling to achieve their desired return on investment (ROI) and KPIs. Recognizing these challenges, Lifesight has been at the forefront of adopting the measurement methodologies like marketing mix modeling and incrementality testing into its platform to empower marketers with the tools that enable independent and unbiased media measurement. This comprehensive, full-funnel measurement strategy has garnered industry-wide support, with leading advertising giants like Google , Meta , Snap , and TikTok endorsing it as the future standard.

"Marketing has entered a new era where complex consumer behaviors, ever-changing media landscape and dynamic market conditions require more sophisticated measurement tools," said Tobin Thomas , CEO of Lifesight. "With the industry acknowledging the limitations of traditional attribution models, Lifesight is pioneering the adoption of advanced methodologies like Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), Incrementality Testing, and Causal Attribution. Our latest platform version embodies this industry consensus, providing our clients with accuracy and actionable insights that drive real growth and profits."

Lifesight's newest platform modernizes the measurement and decision workflow which is endorsed by top-tier advertising players and measurement experts, ensuring that marketers can accurately measure the true impact of their marketing activities. Key enhancements in the latest release include:



Enhanced Data Centralization & Operationalization: Seamlessly integrate data from all data sources into a single source of truth, eliminating data silos and enhancing data governance.

Advanced Marketing Effectiveness Measurement: Utilize robust MMM and Incrementality Testing to gain unbiased, granular insights into campaign performance.

AI-Powered Planning, Forecasting & Optimization: Predict business outcomes and receive automated optimization recommendations to maximize ROI. Sophisticated Marketing Intelligence & Analytics: Analyze the impact of marketing activities on goals, customer retention and identify opportunities for growth.

These features collectively empower marketing and business leaders to make informed, AI-powered decisions that align with their business objectives, ensuring sustained growth and a competitive advantage in a dynamic market.

Lifesight is a unified marketing measurement platform designed for marketers who want to make better decisions that optimize their marketing outcomes and drive profitable growth. Lifesight was founded in 2017 and serves hundreds of growing brands across the world. By making it simple to utilize modern measurement methodologies such as marketing mix modeling (MMM), incrementality testing, and causal attribution, Lifesight delivers precise, actionable insights that empower marketing leaders to grow their business with confidence and predictability. Our AI-powered tools facilitate comprehensive data centralization, full funnel measurement, predictive forecasting and real-time optimization, ensuring businesses achieve maximum ROI and sustainable growth, in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. For more information, visit

