(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Mystic Valley Elder Services. Mystic Valley Elder Services learned of suspicious activity on or about April 5, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About Mystic Valley Elder Services

Mystic Valley Elder Services, established in 1975, is a non-profit organization that serves over 20,000 seniors, adults with disabilities, and caregivers across 11 communities in the Boston area. They offer various services, including in-home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and additional support services to help individuals live independently and with dignity.

What happened?

On or about April 5, 2024, Mystic Valley Elder Services identified suspicious activity on their network. Following an investigation, it was discovered that certain personal files may have been compromised. These files could potentially include names along with other personal identifiers. More than 87,000 individuals may have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Mystic Valley Elder Services data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: [email protected]

Web:



About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED