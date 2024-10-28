Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves As Sole Placement Agent In Inspire Veterinary Partners' $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a leading firm, is pleased to announce its role as the sole placement agent in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: IVP) $2.5 million registered direct offering of Class A common stock.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, a provider of veterinary healthcare services throughout the U.S., has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to sell 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $0.25 per share. The offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of $2.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other related expenses. The company plans to use the proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, strategic investments, and potential future acquisitions.

Spartan Capital Securities' CEO, John Lowry , commented,“We are proud to have acted as the sole placement agent in this registered direct offering. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a strong track record in the veterinary healthcare space, and we are confident this capital raise will position the company for continued growth and expansion across the U.S."

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP served as legal counsel to Spartan Capital Securities , while The Crone Law Group, P.C. represented Inspire Veterinary Partners in this transaction.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a premier full-service investment banking firm offering advisory services to institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. With a focus on capital raising, strategic advisory, and asset management, Spartan Capital delivers tailored solutions to support clients' financial goals.



For more information, visit .

Contact:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

...