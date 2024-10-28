Bristow Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL ), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release its third quarter 2024 results after close on Tuesday, November

5, 2024. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a call for Wednesday, November

6, 2024, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by using the following link, which is now open for early

registration:





A replay of the call will be available through November 27, 2024 and can be accessed using the same link. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 6, 2024, on the investor section of Bristow's website at .

About

Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at .

Investors

Bristow Group Inc.

Jennifer Whalen

[email protected]

Media

Bristow Group Inc.

Adam Morgan

[email protected]

SOURCE Bristow Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED