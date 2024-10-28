Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR ) will announce its third quarter 2024 results Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after close. A call and webcast to review third quarter 2024 results will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gregson, Interim Chief Officer;

Brian Norris, Chief Officer; Kevin

Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free:

888-982-7409

International Toll:

1-212-287-1625

Passcode:



Invesco

Webcast link:



An audio replay will be available until November 20, 2024, by calling:

866-363-4045 (North America) or 1-203-369-0206 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at .

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Seals, 404-439-3323

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

