Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results
ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR ) will announce its third quarter 2024 results Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after market close. A conference call and Audio webcast to review third quarter 2024 results will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gregson, Interim Chief financial Officer;
Brian Norris, Chief investment Officer; Kevin
Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.
A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at prior to the call.
Those wishing to participate should call:
North America Toll Free:
888-982-7409
International Toll:
1-212-287-1625
Passcode:
Invesco
Webcast link:
An audio replay will be available until November 20, 2024, by calling:
866-363-4045 (North America) or 1-203-369-0206 (International).
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at .
Investor Relations Contact: Greg Seals, 404-439-3323
