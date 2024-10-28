FS Investments Targets Accelerated Global Growth With Three Senior Institutional Business Development Hires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bill DeSanto joins as Managing Director, Global Head of Consultant Relations

Salem Bou Aoun joins as Managing Director, Institutional Business Development – Middle East and North Africa

Matthew Murtagh joins as Managing Director, Institutional Business Development – UK & Europe

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Investments, an $82 billion global alternative asset manager, today announced three key hires to its institutional business development team. Bill DeSanto has joined the firm as Managing Director, Global Head of Consultant Relations, Salem Bou Aoun has joined the firm as Managing Director, Institutional Business Development – Middle East and North Africa, and Matthew Murtagh will join the firm as Managing Director, Institutional Business Development – UK & Europe. All are newly created roles that will report into Kevin Silva, Global Head of Institutional Business Development.

"I am excited to collaborate with Bill, Salem and Matthew to continue to expand our institutional business development efforts around the globe," said Mr. Silva. "We see a significant opportunity to capitalize on increasing institutional demand for private equity and private credit exposure, particularly in the middle market, and we look forward to bringing our more than 30 years of investment expertise in these asset classes to new institutional clients both in the US and internationally."

Bill DeSanto

Mr. DeSanto will develop and execute on a global plan to create, expand, and commercialize relationships with major investment consultants. He will partner with the firm's business development team to build commercial relationships with the investment consultant community and their clients. Mr. DeSanto is based out of the firm's Darien, Connecticut office.

"I am pleased to join FS Investments and look forward to expanding upon and building new consultant relationships while leveraging the firm's product offerings and robust investment capabilities," said Mr. DeSanto.

Mr. DeSanto has over 25 years of global experience in asset management, including roles in strategy, development, sales management, marketing, product management, and client service. He most recently served as Head of Consultant Relations at UBS. Prior to UBS, he held a variety of leadership roles at Charles Schwab, Russell Investments and Eagle Asset Management, among other firms. He received a B.S. in Finance from Northeastern University.

Salem Bou Aoun

Mr. Bou Aoun will lead the firm's business development initiatives for institutional clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). He will be instrumental in establishing FS Investments' presence in the region, beginning with the launch of a Dubai office.

"There is significant interest in the middle market sector, where FS Investments has excelled for over three decades," said Mr. Bou Aoun. "I am thrilled to join FS Investments and look forward to expanding our footprint in the MENA region and delivering our innovative solutions to institutional clients."

Mr. Bou Aoun brings a wealth of experience to FS Investments, having spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs, where he co-led the Middle East Institutions & Sovereign Wealth Funds Group and was pivotal in establishing the firm's offices in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. He later founded Novos Capital, a private investment group focusing on growth-stage opportunities in U.S. technology companies. Mr. Bou Aoun studied at College Stanislas, Lycée la Bruyere and Université Saint-Joseph.

Matthew Murtagh

Mr. Murtagh will help drive the firm's business development effort across Europe, with a focus on the UK institutional market, including pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, family offices, and other professional investors. Mr. Murtagh will be based out of the firm's London office.

"I am excited to join FS Investments and partner with the business development team to bolster the firm's institutional presence in the UK and beyond," commented Mr. Murtagh.

Mr. Murtagh most recently served as Head of Business Development, UK and Europe at Avenue Capital Group. He has held leadership roles at AXA Investment Managers and Oaktree Capital Management. Mr. Murtagh received a B.A in History from the University of Leicester.

About FS Investments

FS Investments is a global alternative asset manager dedicated to delivering superior performance and innovative investment and capital solutions. The firm manages over $82 billion in assets for a wide range of clients, including institutional investors, financial professionals and individual investors. FS Investments provides access to a broad suite of alternative asset classes and strategies through its best-in-class investment teams and partners. With its diversified platform and flexible capital solutions, the firm is a valued partner to general partners, asset owners and portfolio companies. FS Investments is grounded in its high-performance culture and guided by its commitment to building value for its clients, investing in its colleagues and giving back to its communities. The firm has more than 500 employees across offices in the U.S, Europe and Asia and is headquartered in Philadelphia.

Contact Information

