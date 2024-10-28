ARRIS® COMPOSITES INTRODUCES AURORRA BY ARRISTM (DOMINATE YOUR GAME, THRIVE IN THE GRIND)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From Breakthrough All-Day Performance Insoles to Ultra-Lightweight Phone Cases: AURORRATM Digital Storefront Debuts Limited-Edition Consumer Products

First Product Drop: Super Insoles (Video Preview)



BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS Composites, a California-based advanced company known for its breakthrough carbon fiber production driving performance in industries from to athletics, is excited to introduce its first direct-to-consumer brand, AURORRA By ARRIS (AXA). The tech-driven collection will feature limited-edition products available exclusively at and through surprise pop-up events.

Founded in 2017, the ARRIS® team behind AURORRATM revolutionized the carbon fiber industry, driving advancements in everything from aviation to athletics. Now, ARRIS® is offering exclusive drops for early tech enthusiasts, such as novel super insoles for everyday shoes and ultra-lightweight portable electronic accessories.

Driven by a deep commitment to innovation, ARRIS is launching AURORRA for early tech enthusiasts while continuing to collaborate with leading brands. This reveal builds on the team's success in scaling its innovative ARRIS Technology platform since 2017, including its most recent news and announcements:



Selected By U.S. Army For Research Study On Advanced Continuous Fiber Composite Insoles In Military Boots: Study Aims To Reduce Soldier Foot Fatigue & Prevent Injuries While Enhancing Performance (Read More )

Brooks Running Launched the Hyperion Elite 4 Performance Running Shoe in Early 2024, Featuring a Cutting-Edge ARRIS Carbon Fiber Plate (Read More ) As Read In The Wall Street Journal In Mid-2024, Tech Columnist Christopher Mims Writes, "A New Era of Lighter, Stronger Materials Is Here: Humanity is entering a new age of composites. They'll make everything better." (Read More )

Inspired by the performance benefits of super shoes, one of the initial AXA drops will include first-of-its-kind insole featuring best-in-class ARRIS Carbon Fiber Propulsion Plates and PEBAX® Polymer Foam. These insoles are engineered to maximize energy return and reduce physical strain during daily activities such as standing, walking, or playing. Engineered for all-day wear, these super insoles offer high-tech premium materials typically limited to elite athletic footwear, making them a functional upgrade for everyday shoes.

As featured on Business Insider during the 2024 Summer Olympics, ARRIS was ranked as one of 13 sports startups poised to shake up the industry, according to VCs and other top investors (Read More ): "Insole innovation is long overdue," Michael Proman, partner of Scrum Ventures, told editors. "Performance optimization requires a modern-day solution, and what Riley Reese and the team at ARRIS have pioneered is impressive. ARRIS produces smarter, lighter, stronger, and more sustainable products at scale."

Expect more than footwear-related products from AURORRA, such as ultra-lightweight phone cases and other premium gear (to be revealed) that benefit from the performance advantages of advanced composites. Products will first be available in the United States in 2024, then internationally in 2025. The first pop-up event will take place during NYC Marathon weekend, from October 31 to November 2, 2024, leading up to the race on November 3, 2024.

ARRIS ranked as one of Fast Company's "10 Most Innovative Manufacturers" and has earned the BIG Innovation Award four years straight from the Business Intelligence Group.

ARRIS® Technology enables unmatched performance with a patented advanced manufacturing technology platform that prioritizes specific stiffness and strength in novel ways for footwear, bicycles, portable electronics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets (Made To Outperform®). Team ARRIS created a new manufacturing category called Additive Molding, a first-of-its-kind software, materials, and high-volume production approach to continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite structures.

Get the latest at arriscomposites/news.

[email protected]

510.730.0067

[email protected]



DropBox Folder (Click Here)

Logo, Photos, Videos, Etc.

