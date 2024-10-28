عربي


Valvoline Inc. To Report Financial Results For Fourth Quarter 2024 And Host Webcast On November 19


10/28/2024 4:35:15 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter on November 19, 2024. A live Audio webcast with analysts and investors will also be held on November 19, 2024 at 9 a.m. ET.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at . Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline Inc.
 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With approximately 2,000 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and the Company's franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes about 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered over 28 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be an eleven-time winner of the BEST Award
for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur
and Franchise Times . To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc .

TM Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM
Service mark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
*
Based on an annual survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM customers

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
 Investor Relations
 Elizabeth B. Clevinger
+1 (859) 357-3155
[email protected]

Media Relations
 Angela Davied
+1 (913) 302-0032
[email protected]

