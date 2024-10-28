(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Oct. 28, 2024

Cardiosense , a digital company developing heart failure management platforms for the early detection of worsening heart failure, today presented clinical data at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation's 2024 annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) scientific symposium. The presentation highlighted interim performance and demographic data on the first 500 patients enrolled in its SEISMIC-HF I clinical study to develop a non-invasive method for cardiac pressure estimation.

"Over a million patients with heart failure are hospitalized in the U.S. each year, accounting for more than three-quarters of an estimated $30 billion in direct medical costs. Numerous studies have shown that remote hemodynamic-guided management of patients using implanted sensors is effective at decreasing the risk of hospitalizations and mortality, and yet only a fraction of patients can use this technology," said Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Cardiosense. "This new data marks an important milestone in our development of a non-invasive heart failure management platform aimed at democratizing specialty care to expand access to a much larger population of heart failure patients."

The data were presented by Anjan Tibrewala, M.D. of Northwestern Medicine's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute as a moderated abstract presentation titled,

Study Design and Interim Results of the Non-Invasive SEISMocardiogram In Cardiovascular Monitoring for Heart Failure I (SEISMIC-HF I) Study (abstract TCT-465 ). Interim analysis of the first 500 enrolled subjects showed successful enrollment of a large, demographically diverse population suitable for machine learning (ML). The Company also announced that enrollment in the SEISMIC-HF I study was completed and final results will be presented later this year.

TCT 2024 is being held October 27-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. For the latest news and information, follow Cardiosense on X and LinkedIn , or visit: .

About the SEISMocardiogram In Cardiovascular Monitoring for Heart Failure I (SEISMIC-HF I) Study

SEISMIC-HF I is a prospective, multi-site, observational study to collect data to develop a machine learning (ML) algorithm that estimates non-invasive pulmonary capillary wedge pressure (PCWP) from physiologic signals collected on the CardioTagTM device. The study was designed to enroll up to 1,000 participants scheduled to undergo a routine right heart catheterization (RHC) from 15 US sites. Seismocardiogram (SCG), electrocardiogram (ECG), and photoplethysmogram (PPG) waveform data and core lab-adjudicated intracardiac filling pressures were simultaneously collected on the CardioTag device and during the RHC procedure, respectively, to train the ML model.

About Cardiosense

Cardiosense is building a physiological waveform AI platform for non-invasive estimation of clinically actionable parameters to detect and manage cardiac disease. The Company has developed a suite of novel digital tools, multi-sensor devices, and analysis algorithms to detect early signs of cardiovascular disease, inform personalized therapy, and improve patient outcomes.

