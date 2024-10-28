Mobivity To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVII

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation on Wednesday, October 30th at 3:30 PM Pacific

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized reward performance solutions for brands, announced today that it will be presenting at the 17th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 30th at 3:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Bryce Daniels, Mobivity President, will be representing the company.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Wednesday, October 30th

Time: 3:30 PM PT

Mobivity will also be hosting 1x1 meetings on October 30th.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit

To present or register, please contact ... .

About Mobivity

Mobivity's cloud-based Connected RewardsTM technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Michaels . Mobivity PR

... . 480.290.0418 (m)

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brett Maas . Managing Partner, Hayden IR

... . 646.536.7331 (o)